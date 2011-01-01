Automated
- Easy to use
- Faster than "do it yourself"
- Highest image quality
- Just works
Website Screenshots
Capture snapshots of other websites and use them directly on your website.
Image Thumbnailer
Scale images efortlessly with our image processing backend.
PDF Generator
Convert websites to PDF documents avialble for your customers.
Capture Website Screenshots
Let's say you want to display a screenshot of some website on yours.
With Miniature.io API it is really easy. All you need to do is to use HTML's
<img .../> tag and hotlink an image directly from api.miniature.io.
We will take care of all the rest including rendering website's content and scalling it down.
Copy the following code snippet into your website's HTML to display a screenshot of Ubuntu landing page. You can, of course, change the website to any other.
<img src="https://api.miniature.io/?url=ubuntu.com" />
Thumbnail Images On Fly
Beautiful websites are made of beautiful pictures, like this image of the infamous K2 mountain.
Pictures consume lots of bandwidth and take time to load. With Miniature.io you can speed up your websites by using our image processing backend to scale images to the right size saving lot's of your customers bandwidth. You can use our API directly or via a 3rd party CDN service.
For example to scale the K2 image directly from Wikipedia use the URL below.
https://api.miniature.io/?url=https://upload.wikimedia.org/wikipedia/commons/1/12/K2_2006b.jpg
Generate PDF Documents
With Miniature.io you can efortlessly render a PDF document using a regular HTML website as a source.
For example you can easily generate good looking PDF invoices directly from your website and provide a link to your customers or perhaps, simply get a PDF copy of the Hacker News.
Click on the button on the right to get it.
Hacker News as PDF? Easy! Use the following URL.
https://api.miniature.io/pdf?url=https://news.ycombinator.com/