Capture Website Screenshots

Let's say you want to display a screenshot of some website on yours.

With Miniature.io API it is really easy. All you need to do is to use HTML's <img .../> tag and hotlink an image directly from api.miniature.io. We will take care of all the rest including rendering website's content and scalling it down.

Copy the following code snippet into your website's HTML to display a screenshot of Ubuntu landing page. You can, of course, change the website to any other.

